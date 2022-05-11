A girl has described the moment she saw her friend Ava White 'go pale' and scream after she was fatally stabbed in the neck in Liverpool City Centre.

Ava, 12, was fatally stabbed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on, on 25 November 2021.

A 14-year-old boy denies her murder and manslaughter, but has admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

The jury was shown a recording of an interview with one of Ava's friends, conducted the day after the incident.

The 16-year-old, who was with Ava and other friends on the night, described a 'disagreement' with the defendant and his three friends after they were seen filming the group.

Ava died after she was stabbed in the neck on 25 November 2021 following an altercation.

The girl said she met Ava and other friends at Queens Square, before heading on to Williamson Square where they danced to music outside of a pub.

She claimed a group of four 'lads' walked past and because she was "messing about with little Ava", the group started recording them.

As a result, she said Ava "got a bit angry" after seeing them filming her so she asked them to delete the footage, which she said they went on to do.

However, she then said the group of lads 'started shouting stuff' to Ava and "Ava got mad" which led her to walk over to the group where they had "a bit of a disagreement".

The witness told the officer: "Ava and this smaller lad started arguing more and he pushed her.

"She went to retaliate, he's backed away... she got in his face, just out of the blue he's brought his arm up, caught her in the neck.

"We thought at first he's just punched her, then he started running. We ran after him."

She then continued to say Ava "went pale" and started to say "ow, ow" before screaming "ow"."She pulled her coat down and we could just see all the blood," she said. "When we realised she had been stabbed we walked by the Primark, she collapsed on the floor."

Asked further about the stabbing, she said: "He brought it up to Ava's neck, it was dead fast." She said after that, "he just ran".The girl explained she had run after the boy but turned back when she saw something in his hand and noticed "the face [Ava] was pulling and how white she she went and then I heard screaming".

During further questioning by police, the witness also said Ava had already been lying on the ground in a side street near Williamson Square when they went to pick her up.

She said the lads were "laughing" and two or three of them started recording, which was a bit "weird".

She claimed the lads had denied recording them, which "kicked us off a bit", because she claimed one of the boys had said he posted a video on Snapchat, but had since deleted it.

The trial continues.