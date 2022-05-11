A ferry port terminal in Liverpool has been officially named in honour of Gerry Marsden.

The Merseysbeat legend died on 3 January, 2021 at the age of 78, after being diagnosed with a blood infection in his heart.

The Toxteth-born singer is most famous for hits including 'You'll Never Walk alone' and 'Ferry Cross the Mersey'.

The song is still played on Mersey Ferry River Explorer Cruises every day, celebrating the historic link between Gerry and the ferries which has endured for more than five decades.

Mural erected at the terminal in memory of Gerry Marsden. Credit: Liverpool City Council

To honour his memory, the terminal at Pier Head has been called the Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal after a ceremony on Wednesday, 11 May.

A 12ft mural dedicated to him has also been unveiled in the terminal building, designed and created by local sculptor and artist Rick Myers.

Gerry was given the honorary Freedom of the Ferries award in 1985 in recognition of this special connection.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Gerry’s daughter Yvette Marbeck said: "We are extremely proud and honoured at this wonderful tribute to Dad. Along with his music, this will be a lasting legacy.

"Dad loved this city and its people, and he would be so proud having the ferry terminal renamed in his honour, as his song ‘Ferry Cross the Mersey’ states “cos this land’s the place I love, and here I’ll stay."

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, alongside Gerry's daughter Yvette, widow Pauline and daughter Victoria. Credit: Liverpool city council

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said: "Gerry was an iconic figure whose music helped establish our region on a global scale.

"He was a proud champion of the Liverpool City Region, and we are forever grateful to him the legacy he leaves.

"His words have made our ferries world famous and immortalised them in the minds of so many."

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.