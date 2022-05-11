Play Brightcove video

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad says he is "extremely honoured" to be bestowed with the title of ‘Honorary Wiganer’ after the council announced the special recognition.

The council says it is to recognise the impact Talal has made to the club and community after a remarkable 2021/22 season which saw the Latics win League One and secure promotion to the Championship.

It comes after a rollercoaster two years which saw the club go into administration and narrowly avoid being relegated to League Two last season.

Chants of "Talal is a Wiganer" from the traveling fans as Wigan at Shrewsbury as Wigan clinched the League One title have prompted the move.

Talal says hearing Wigan fans chant "Talal is a Wiganer" was "surreal"

Councillor David Moly, Leader of Wigan Council, said: “Winning a league and securing promotion is no easy feat, but given the ride the club has been on, it makes the achievement even more remarkable.

“Everyone associated with the club deserves recognition. Wigan Athletic – along with all of our sporting clubs – is so important to our communities and we’re delighted to be returning to the Championship next season.

“As the chants from the stands have stated, Talal is a Wiganer and we’re delighted to offer him this title. His enthusiasm and commitment have been clear for all to see and he has made a significant impact".

Talal said "Wigan certainly feels like a second home to me when I travel to the UK from Bahrain.

"It was a surreal but special moment when I walked over to thank our supporters at Shrewsbury, only for them to start singing ‘Talal is a Wiganer’."

He has also thanked Wigan Council for their support since Phoenix 2021 Limited became custodians of Wigan Athletic in March 2021.

A special ceremony will take place at Wigan Town Hall later this year to formally give Talal the title of 'Honorary Wiganer' and to recognise the achievements of the whole club.