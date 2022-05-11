A paedophile who raped and sexually abused a baby before sharing the images online has received a life sentence of 27 years for his “horrendous” crimes.

Gareth Davis, from Runcorn, pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under 13, sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.

The 43-year-old was found to have uploaded a number of images of children to the internet in October 2021.

Some of the pictures showed Davis raping and sexually assaulting a baby, alongside naked photos he had taken of another young child.

Davis shared the collection of images with an online contact who has now also been arrested by the National Crime Agency.

A further 512 indecent images of children were discovered on his mobile phone, as well as screenshots of google image searches for 'baby models' and 'underground child modelling photos'.

Davis was sentenced at Chester Crown Court to a life term of 27 years in prison.

Kerry Gilgrist from the National Crime Agency said: “The abuse carried out by Davis is nothing short of horrendous.

“He raped a baby and exploited another child for his own sexual gratification, then went one step further and shared images of his abuse with another like-minded individual online.

“There is no greater priority for the NCA than disrupting sexual offenders and protecting children.

"I’m pleased that this investigation has ensured Davis has been brought to justice and is now behind bars, where he no longer poses a threat.”

