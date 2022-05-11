People across Merseyside are being asked to hand over guns and ammunition to the police as part of a two week national amnesty.

The force says even though firearms incidents across the county are the lowest they have been for 20 years, one incident is too many so they are appealing for people to help make sure more weapons are out of circulation.

The amnesty runs from Thursday 12 May until 29 Sunday May.

People can hand over any firearms or ammunition by calling 101. They will not face prosecution and can remain anonymous.

Members of the public may see an increase in police activity during the two-week campaign while work is carried out such as open land searches.

Letters will also be sent out to registered firearms holders, along with letters and visits to dealers and gun clubs who will then spread the message to members.

Firearms surrendered on Merseyside in 2021 after gun laws changed Credit: Merseyside Police

During the last national surrender in August 2019, a total of 131 weapons were handed in on Merseyside, including 22 workable firearms, as well as ammunition.

A further 14 live guns, nine BB guns, 12 air weapons and a quantity of ammunition were collected in 2021 when Merseyside Police launched a firearms surrender following changes to antique gun legislation.

This change means it is no longer legal in some cases to own specific firearms without a licence. If you do not meet the relevant ownership requirements you could face five years in jail or more.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Many people who have firearms in their possession may have them stored away at home, and may even have forgotten they have them.

“If your property is burgled and a weapon you are storing finds its way into the wrong hands, it could be used to threaten, injure or even kill someone so every time a weapon is taken out of circulation, our streets are made safer.

“Unfortunately we have seen the devastating effect gun crime has on families and communities in Merseyside when someone is killed or injured.

“This firearms surrender campaign gives people the opportunity to prevent further harm from being brought to our streets, by disposing of their firearm and ammunition in a responsible and safe way."

Det Chief Supt Mark Kameen says they need "public help to get these destructive weapons off streets" Credit: Merseyside Police

Det Chief Supt Kameen added: “This firearms surrender lasts for two weeks, but Merseyside Police carries out targeted activity 365 days a year to disrupt those prepared to store, carry or use firearms, remove firearms from circulation and put offenders before the courts.

“Stop searches are carried out across Merseyside, open spaces are searched for weapons, and warrants are executed at addresses – with suspects arrested and weapons recovered as a result.

“The public can play a key role in our efforts, and we are urging our communities to help in the fight to take firearms off our streets by checking your gardens and alleyways for firearms that could be concealed away by gangs.

"It is thanks to the public that we have removed 63 weapons off the streets in the last year.”

Merseyside Police is leading the campaign on behalf of other forces in the North West.

Do you have a firearm to hand in?

To arrange an appointment for a firearm to be collected call police on 101.