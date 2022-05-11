A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a house in Huyton.

Merseyside Police said the woman, aged in her 40s, was found dead on Radway Road, at about 8:30am on Wednesday, 11 May.The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.A 21-year-old man, from Liverpool, who police say was known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody to be questioned.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicious of murder. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Scenes are currently in place on Radway Road and York Road as crime scene investigators carry out forensic examinations.

Detective Inspector Laura Lamping said: "Although an arrest has been made, we are in the very early stages of the investigation as we seek to establish what happened at the address.

"It is therefore vital that anyone with information that could assist our enquiries gets in touch."If you live in the area and witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour this morning on Radway Road, please contact police immediately."

Anyone with any information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, message ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook’ or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000322022."