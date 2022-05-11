A teenager accused of murdering schoolgirl Ava White text his mother to say he was not "going to the cells" after the stabbing, a court has heard.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also said he was going "to go missing" when his mother contacted him to say police had arrived at their home less than an hour after the incident.

12-year-old Ava died in Liverpool City Centre following the Christmas light switch-on on 25 November after an argument with the teenage boy and his friends.

The boy - known only as Boy A - denies the schoolgirl's murder and manslaughter, but accepts responsibility for fatally injuring her, stating he acted in self-defence.

The jury, in his trial at Liverpool Crown Court, was read a series of text messages sent from 9.17pm on 25 November between Boy A and his mother.

In one text, she told him: "Just come home x".

But the court heard the defendant replied saying he was "not going the cells" for something he had not done.

He sent her a picture showing a television screen in his friend’s address and told her he was "playing the game".

He later told her: "I’m going to go missing."

Ava died after she was stabbed in the neck on 25 November 2021 following an altercation.

Just before 10pm the defendant sent a message which said: "I’m not coming home. Not going the cells."

His mother replied: "Why will you go to the cells if you wasn’t there. They only want to speak to you? x."

She added: "Stop panicking."

Another message from his mother said: "It wasn’t you and if you go missing that makes you look guilty x".

In a final text to his mother, just after 10pm, the defendant said: "I’m not going the f***** cells."

Around 15 minutes later, at 10:16pm, Ava White was pronounced dead at hospital. Boy A was arrested in Toxteth at 10:31pm.

During the second day of the trial jurors were shown CCTV footage of the stabbing, which happened near The Bluecoat arts centre at around 8:35pm.

The jury was later shown various clips of Boy A and one of his friends, Boy B, 14, running away from the scene and heading out of the city centre.

Boy A ditched the knife near some derelict houses and put his designer coat in a blue bag in a wheelie bin.

The court heard the knife was not recovered by police until 16 March, after Boy A told officers where to find it. DNA evidence matching Ava's was identified on the blade.

Boy A's two other friends, Boy C, 16, and Boy D, 13, headed to the same area on the edge of the city centre, where they split up. Boy D was later arrested at a bus stop on Great George Street.

Footage was played of the three other boys going into a Go Local Shop on Parliament Street at around 9pm. Boy A was shown using his phone in the store.

Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, said around 15 minutes later, the series of texts were exchanged between Boy A and his mum.

The trial continues.