The "inspirational" Hillsborough disaster campaigner Teresa Glover has died at the age of 83.

Mrs Glover's son, Ian Glover, was one of 97 Liverpool FC fans who were killed in the FA Cup semi-final tragedy in Sheffield in 1989.

Teresa Glover and her husband John were "pivotal" in the launch of the Hillsborough Justice Campaign in 1998.

Her son's story features in the Jimmy McGovern's docu-drama, Hillsborough, with Ricky Tomlinson playing her husband, who died from cancer in 2013 at the age of 72.

Ian and Joe Glover were both killed 10 years apart. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Actor Scot Williams, who played Mrs Glover's son Joe in the drama, posted a tribute to the campaigner on social media. He said: "Teresa Glover has sadly passed away.

"I met her when I was 23 and about to play her late son Joe in McGovern's Hillsborough Docu-drama.

"She inspired me to help tell her family's story and I connected deeply with her. Her love & her heartbreak was palpable. May she rest in peace."

Also paying tribute was Charlotte Hennessy, who was aged only six when her dad James died at Hillsborough.Charlotte posted: "Very sad news from the Glover family about the passing of Teresa.

"She was fearless, called it as it was and her passion & strength was contagious! Another mum who I will forever be grateful to for fighting when I was too small."

Teresa Glover has died at the age of 83. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Mrs Glover's older son, Joe, watched his younger brother die on the Leppings Lane terracing at Hillsborough.

He died 10 years later after being crushed by marble slabs in a workplace accident.The 32-year-old died of traumatic asphyxia, the same cause of death as his younger brother a decade earlier.Mr and Mrs Glover also featured as characters in the recent ITV dramatisation of Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams' fight for justice for her son Kevin.

