A man who made £240,000 by conning pensioners has been jailed for six years.

William King was called a 'menace to the public' after cold calling pensioners with caravans and convincing them that work was needed on their park homes.

The 44-year-old targeted victims between 69 and 88 years old and once they agreed to have the work done, it would be completed to a very poor standard with extortionate pricing.

He would often deploy two to three ‘workers’ who would complete the remedial work to the victims’ homes, and also regularly identify further work that they believe needed doing.

An expert chartered surveyor was asked to assess the work that was completed and estimated that a total of £62,074 had been lost by the five victims.

King attempted to cover his tracks by providing false names and saying he ‘traded’ under a limited company.

Rather than paying for the building work, King’s victims were instead paying for lavish goods such as a new blue BMW M Sport, which was valued at £40,000.

William King appeared at Chester Crown Court between May 27 and September 2 2021.

King was arrested and subsequently charged with fraud by misrepresentation after an investigation by Cheshire Police and Cheshire West and Chester Council Trading Standards.

Some of King's victims spoke out about the damaging impact his fraudulent activities has had on their lives in court.

One said: "I mistrust people generally now due to what has happened. I also feel embarrassed that I was taken for a ride when I trusted them completely.“I feel angry that it happened to me and these men have knowingly and willingly took advantage of me. Not only do I not trust people who come to my door, I do not trust anyone I come across now as a result of this incident.”

King pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by misrepresentation in an earlier hearing.

In addition to the five counts of fraud, a further 35 offences that King committed were also taken into consideration by the court.

It led to a total estimated loss to victims of £178,850.

Det Con Carl Davis, of Cheshire Police, said: “King had no regard for his victims, one of whom was a carer for his wife who has Alzheimer’s. His only concern was his own greed.

King was jailed on Monday 9 May and will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order to further protect the public.