The singer Emeli Sandé says her music has inspired other people to "find the courage to be themselves", as she embarks on a brand new tour.

The 35-year-old recently said she was driven to come out publicly by an urge to be "bold and honest" in everything she does.

She revealed in April 2022 that she had fallen in love with a Yoana Karemova, a classical pianist, after they collaborated on a track for her new album.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, Emile said some of her songs, including 'My Kind of Love' and I like 'Read All About It', have helped others.

She said: "It's inspired a lot of people to find courage to be themselves, which I'm really proud of."

Listen to the ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.

The 35-year-old is an internationally renowned singer-songwriter whose breakthrough came when her single 'Read All About It' reached the number one spot.

Her debut album, 'Our Version of Events' spent an incredible 10 weeks at number one and became the best selling album of 2012.

When asked which song is her favourite, Emeli said: "I like 'My Kind of Love' and I like 'Read All About It' as well.

"It's inspired a lot of people to find courage to be themselves, which I'm really proud of."

Emeli burst onto the scene in Liverpool 10 years ago and won three MOBO awards.

Remembering the moment well, she said: "It was amazing and so unexpected. I made the album with Naughty Boy and we were just underdogs.

"No one wanted to sign us. No one really knew what we're doing. So we just made music that we loved and wanted to share with people.

"When it all just took off and that first album, it was like a dream."

Emeli Sande and Naughty Boy, 2014. Credit: PA images

Emeli has also produced more songs with the British DJ, who appeared on last year's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

She explains: "The new single - 'There Isn't Much' - we wrote that song maybe about three or four years ago, so to finally get it out and to hear the response and for people to really feel it within them feels fantastic."

She continued: "It's hard to get the album down to 16 songs because we had about maybe 90 songs."It's hard to be objective with music because they're like your children. How do you pick your favourite?"

In April 2022, Emeli took part in ITV's Concert For Ukraine, singing one of her new songs 'Brighter Days'.

She explains: "I wanted to bring hope in general. We've all been through so much, and especially for that concert, thinking about what people are going through.

"That's an ethos I live by. No matter how hard it gets, there's still hope. You can always find hope somewhere. So it was an honour to be part of that concert.

"I feel I've really come back to my authentic self and my best expression is through music and I just want to keep feeding people if they want to listen to it."

Emeli's album 'Let's Say For Instance' is out now and she embarks on a UK tour from Monday, 16 May.