A hospital has been given a "deep clean" and some staff told to isolate after a man was brought in with burns from a suspected acid attack in Oldham.

Police were called to the incident at a property on Burlington Avenue shortly before 10.40pm on Wednesday 11 May to find the victim, who is in his 30s, with injuries consistent with an acid attack.

He was taken to Royal Oldham Hospital, where he is said to be stable and his injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected acid attack happened at a home on Burlington Road in Oldham Credit: MEN Media

A spokesperson for Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust discounted reports on social media about the hospital's A&E department being closed due to the incident as untrue.

They added that a deep clean and contamination had been carried out and there was no risk to staff or members of the public.

It is understood a number of staff members at the hospital have been isolated as a precaution.

The police presence on Burlington Road Credit: MEN Media

A police investigation is underway into the attack. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 10.40pm on Wednesday 11 May we were called by NWAS to a report of a man being attacked with a substance suspected of being acid at an address on Burlington Avenue, Oldham.

"A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with burns and he remains in a stable condition.

"An investigation is underway and our enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

David Jago, chief officer for The Royal Oldham Hospital said: "Staff at The Royal Oldham Hospital worked with local emergency services to deal with a localised and isolated incident after a patient was brought to our Emergency Department by ambulance after being exposed to a suspected hazardous substance.

"The patient is currently being treated in hospital for burns where their condition is being monitored."

Staff were praised for their response at Royal Oldham Hospital Credit: MEN Media

He added: "I would like to thank our teams who have worked well with colleagues in our partner agencies in dealing with this incident professionally and safely in line with our robust and tried and tested plans.

"All patients at our Emergency Department are safe and there is no risk to staff and the public following a deep clean and decontamination of the department."

Anyone with information is asked to contact GMP online via the force's LiveChat facility, if able, or by calling 101 quoting incident 3391 of 11/05/2022. Details can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.