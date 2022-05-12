A 'serial flasher' is being asked to 'do the decent thing' and hand himself in after several incidents in East Lancashire where a man has exposed himself outside different properties.

The first incident was in August 2021 in Burnley, and the most recent on Tuesday 10 May 2022.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, short and of stocky build.

Lancashire Police are asking people to check their CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to see if they captured anybody matching the description acting suspiciously in the areas the offences have taken place around the days and times mentioned below:

The first incident happened outside a property in Pasturegate, Burnley, at 5.05pm on 17 August 2021.

Two incidents have happened on Pasturegate, Burnley Credit: Google Streetview

The second happened outside a property in Hardy Avenue, Nelson, at 11.10pm on 31 December.

The third happened outside a property in Padiham Road, Burnley, at 7.15am on 27 January.

Padiham Rd, Burnley, where the third incident took place Credit: Google Streetview

The fourth happened outside a property in Manchester Road, Burnley, at 6.03am on 2 February.

The fifth happened outside a property in Pasturegate, Burnley, at 5.17am on 24 April.

The sixth happened outside a property in Rosehill Road, Burnley at around 2.50am on Tuesday 10 May.

DC Lee Walker, of East Lancashire CID, said: “These incidents are clearly very distressing for the victims.

"We are doing all we can to identify the individual responsible and we have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case.

"I appreciate some time has passed since some of the incidents have happened, but I would ask anybody with information which could assist our enquiries to contact the police as soon as possible.

"Even if you think that a piece of information isn’t significant, I would urge you to contact us so that we can review it alongside other intelligence and information we have.“Finally, I want to appeal directly to the person who is commit these crimes to search his conscience, do the decent thing and hand himself in.”

Can you help?Anyone with information or footage is asked email 4316@lancashire.police.uk or call 101, quoting log 0796 of May 10, 2022.

Two men previously arrested as part of police enquiries have been released with no action.