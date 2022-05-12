Teenager shot close to children's playground in Birkenhead

Police are appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy was shot in Wirral close to a children's play area and skate park.

The teenager was shot on Fender Way in Birkenhead on Wednesday 11 May.

He was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg around 10.40pm.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Scene cordoned off on Fender Way in Birkenhead Credit: Liverpool Echo

The scene of the shooting is cordoned off and officers are carrying out CCTV, witness and house-to-house enquiries. Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: "We are in the early stages of an investigation into a shooting which has left a young man injured.

We understand the fear that gun crime causes and I’d like to assure the community that we think this was a targeted attack, one which we’re thoroughly investigating."Firearms have no place on the streets of Merseyside and we remain committed to removing them and the people who choose to carry them.

It is absolutely vital that we get all information from those communities who feel the impact of gun crime, so we can bring those responsible to justice.

I would appeal to anyone who was in the Beechwood Estate area who saw anything or anyone suspicious to come forward and let us know."Similarly if you were driving on Fender Way and have dashcam footage then please review it and tell us if you see anything. Information you hold could be vital to our investigation.

Speak to our officers directly or come forward anonymously and we will take swift action to remove dangerous weapons and those who use them from our streets."Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000324502. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.