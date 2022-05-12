The team of mental health experts supporting patients back into the community

Play Brightcove video

A first time mother says she is finally able to look forward to the future after staff at a specialist mental health centre decided she "was worth believing in".

Naomi Dunn, who has paranoid schizophrenia, was just 13 when she was first admitted to to a secure unit - it was the first of many stays.

After a stint in prison Naomi was transferred to The Edenfield Centre in Manchester - a secure unit helping mental health patients adjust back into the community.

The centre works mainly with people who have been in prison or admitted to hospital following a criminal offence.

A list of banned substances at the secure mental health unit in Manchester.

ITV News was given a tour of the facility by Adele Pendleton, who is the interim operational manager for the Forensic Assessment Support Team (FAST).

Their aim is to help patients make a smooth and safe transition into the community.

Naomi has been supported by the FAST team since arriving at the centre.

She said: "It takes me a while to build up trust with people but I have never worked with anyone and got on with them the way I get on with the FAST team.

"I was a bit taken aback by the fact somebody actually decided I was worth believing in. It can be easier to believe in yourself if someone else believes in you."

Some of the inspirational notes written by patients at The Edenfield Centre

The 32-year-old’s recently became a first time mum and is focused on building a future for her and her daughter.

The pilot project is funded by Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation. Since October 2020 they've helped more than 400 service users.

It consists of a forensic consultant; psychologists and assistant psychologists; a team manager; clinical engagement workers; an advanced nurse practitioner, a speech and language therapist; peer support workers and clinical practitioners.

Adele Pendleton, Forensic Assessment Support Team, Interim Operational Manager

Speaking about some of the biggest challenges are for people leaving a secure setting, Adele said: "It’s the unknown. A lot of our service users have been in units like this for a long time and it can be quite difficult thinking about the outside world.

"So our team will help build the skills they need - budget planning; accessing a bank account; even using a mobile phone.

"All the little things we take for granted can be quite challenging for someone who's not used to dealing with these things."

Christine McLaughlin has been helping Naomi Dunn with her recovery

Christine McLaughlin, a clinical engagement worker, has been part of the FAST team working with Naomi.

She said: "I’m really proud of Naomi because she's experienced a lot of trauma in her life and we've seen the way she's increased in confidence and coping strategies.

"She's really doing a lot of work and she’s doing fantastically."