A group of men have been jailed for nearly three decades after an armed robbery in which a family's dog lost its eye.The family were at their home in Altrincham on 25 August 2021, when the trio broke into their flat wearing balaclavas.

CCTV footage shows Nathaniel Leckie, 36, Tyler Tucker, 20, and Jordell Keegan, 19 breaking through a window at the flat.

One of them was carrying a machete, another a wrench and the third was carrying a gun.

The robbers broke into the flat at around 12:30am. Credit: MEN Media

Father-of-one Jack Golding, who was in the flat at the time with his fiancee and young son, armed himself with a baseball bat and managed to hit one of the intruders.

At that point he said one of them held a 'gun to his head' and demanded cash and jewellery.

The three men then attacked the family dog, Cilla, leaving her so badly injured that she lost her eye.

The three men were charged with aggravated burglary in September 2021 and were sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court on 10 Monday May.

Nathaniel Leckie was sentenced to eleven years in prison. Credit: MEN Media

Leckie, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 11 years after being convicted by a jury of aggravated burglary.

Tucker, also of no fixed abode, was sentenced to eight years and three months in a youth detention centre, and Keegan, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to seven years and four months in youth detention. Both men pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Tyler Tucker was sentenced to eight years and three months in a youth detention centre. Credit: MEN Media

Jordell Keegan Credit: MEN Media

Following the burglary, the family say they are still living between friends and family members nearly a year on. They say that Cilla has been left traumatised.Reacting to the sentencing, Jack Golding said: "We are pleased with the sentences of Tyler and Nathaniel but we are not happy with the sentence of Jordell.

"He put us all in great danger. We are still homeless and we are having to live with friends and family. Cilla is depressed. We are all still very upset about everything."Nobody is helping us and we have just been left now. We feel a bit better now that they have been sent to prison and we thought the sentencing would give us closure but it hasn't really. It just feels like we have been violated all over again."