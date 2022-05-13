Former World Champion boxer Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing after losing against Kell Brook.

The 35-year-old announced on social media that it was time to "hang up his gloves" after an "amazing career".

He said: "It’s time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years in a sport that I love with a passion.

"From the young 17-year-old Bolton lad achieving his dream of winning an Olympic medal for his country and becoming a two time world boxing champion.

"Boxing has made me and has given me a platform which I have proudly used to to help and inspire others.

"I want to say a heartfelt thanks and to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me."

Boxers Amir Khan and Kell Brook ahead of their grudge fight in February 2022. Credit: PA images

Khan retires with a professional record of 34 wins from his 40 fights, leaving a legacy as one of the finest British boxers in history.

The announcement comes after losing a one-sided grudge fight by long-time rival Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022.

Brook, who described his victory over Khan as the 'icing on the cake', announced his own retirement last weekend.