Two women have been arrested after an eight-month-old baby died following a 'medical episode' at a nursery.

The baby girl was taken to hospital after suffering the episode at Tiny Toes Children's Day Nursery in Cheadle, Stockport, on 9 May, but she sadly died.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say two women, aged 34 and 35, have since been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, where they remain in custody for questioning.

The force added it was still working to "establish the full facts" around what happened.

Detective Superintendent Phil Duffy, from GMP’s Stockport CID, said: "Our thoughts are very much with baby girl’s family who are understandably shocked and devastated and we’re doing everything we can to get them the answers they deserve.

"Since we were called, we’ve carried out a number of lines of enquiry already and now two arrests have been made as our investigation continues.

"Officers are continuing to work to establish the full facts around what happened and ascertain the circumstances behind this tragedy.

"This is a heartbreaking time for all those involved and we would ask that the public respect the family’s privacy at this time and avoid speculation whilst we continue to investigate."

Police say officers were called to the nursery by North West Ambulance Service shortly before 3.20pm following reports of a child suffering a medical episode.

Franck Pelle, owner of the nursery on Mellor Road, told the Manchester Evening News: "Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sorrow are with the parents and family at this devastating time.

"We are working closely with all involved to assist and due to the sensitivities and ongoing investigation we are unable to comment any further at this time."

Ofsted confirmed it had "suspended this setting to allow time for other agencies to complete their enquiries" while the investigation takes place.

A spokesperson for Stockport Council added: "The council is aware of the sad news of the death of an eight-month-old girl at a premises on Mellor Road in Cheadle.

"First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the family for their loss at this difficult time. We are not able to comment any further and await the outcome of the investigation."

Anyone with information can report it online or via GMP's LiveChat.

Anyone affected or anyone needing support can visit www.gmvictims.org.uk.