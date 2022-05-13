Almost a dozen of Lancashire's beaches have been recognised by an anti-litter charity for being 'safe' and 'clean'.

The national awards, announced by Keep Britain Tidy, included Morecambe, Jubilee Beach in Cleveleys and Marine Beach in Fleetwood.

Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock and Salthouse Dock has also been handed a Blue Flag award for its outstanding water quality and safety.

The seaside awards were awarded to four beaches in Blackpool; Blackpool South, Blackpool Central, Blackpool North and Bispham for their high standards of beach management, as well as their nearby facilities and water quality.

The full list of beaches given awards:

Morecambe North – Lancaster City Council

Morecambe South - Lancaster City Council

St Annes Pier – Fylde Borough Council

Ferry Beach, Fleetwood - Wyre Borough Council

Marine Beach, Fleetwood - Wyre Borough Council

Jubilee Beach, Cleveleys - Wyre Borough Council

Rossall Beach - Wyre Borough Council

Bispham – Blackpool Council

Blackpool North - Blackpool Council

Blackpool Central - Blackpool Council

Blackpool South - Blackpool Council

Morecambe beach Credit: PA

Cllr Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council's Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: "This is great news for local residents and visitors to Blackpool.

"It's a collective effort to keep our beaches clean and we know how passionately local residents feel about it.

"The number of visitors we are seeing in Blackpool following the pandemic is a great testimony to what Blackpool has to offer and now receiving this award confirms our position as a great place to live and visit."