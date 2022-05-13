A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a flat on Merseyside. Police were called to Vittoria Close in Birkenhead at around 7.15pm on Thursday 12 May, following reports of a woman's body being found.

Officers found the woman in her 60s, who was pronounced dead by paramedics.A 51-year-old man who is known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by police.

The woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The incident is being treated as domestic-related and detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.Detective Inspector Kevin O’Rourke said: "We are investigating the tragic death of a woman in Birkenhead and have arrested a man, who we can confirm was known to the victim. Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and if you have any information which could assist our investigation then please don’t hesitate to get in touch."We take the issue of domestic abuse very seriously and will continue to work alongside our partners to identify the best way to tackle it. I would encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to have the courage to report it to us and we will support you in every way we can."Similarly I would ask if you are aware of someone who is a victim of domestic abuse – whether that be a friend, family member, colleague or neighbour - please contact us so that we can take positive action and offer them the support that they need."