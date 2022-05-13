Play Brightcove video

Ahead of the FA Cup final one lifelong Liverpool supporter is showing her love for her club by decorating her house in cardboard cutouts of manager Jurgen Klopp and players like Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

For almost 30 years Emily Farley has been giving her house a major makeover whenever her team are in a big final.

Emily says: "I do this because I support Liverpool. These were my saviour as a child and an adult. I just love them."

Liverpool face Chelsea at Wembley looking to add the FA Cup to the League Cup they won in February.

After years of early exits in the cup under Jurgen Klopp the club are just one game away from going all the way and completing Klopp's cup collection that already includes the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup.

Klopp says: "It was never that we didn't want to go to the final, not at all. It's just we didn't have the man power to do it.

"I don't think we were particularly lucky with our draws to be honest.

"Who cares what happened the last six or seven years? It's our first FA Cup final and we are really, really, really desperate to win it."

Liverpool have a rich and proud history in this competition, winning it in every decade from the sixties through to the noughties.

But not since the 'Steven Gerrard' final of 2006 have they lifted the famous trophy.

Super fan Ernie Ashley has attended every one of Liverpool's Cup finals since 1965.

Legendary manager Bill Shankly was in charge that day and the 78-year-old is confident Klopp can follow in his footsteps.

Ernie says: "He's next best thing after Shankly, Kloppy. He's a people's man like Bill Shankly he cares for the people. It means a lot to all of us of course but especially to him."

Liverpool have lifted the FA Cup seven times in their history.

Another one at Wembley and they'll make it a great eight and keep alive their quest for the quadruple.