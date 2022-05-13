An "amazing" police dog called Leo took time out of his sniffing duties to visit one of parliament's biggest animals lovers, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Leo the Labrador and his handler PC Kerry Barber were welcomed by the Speaker on their visited to the House of Commons.

The pooch has uncovered quantities of class A drugs scanning commuters at train stations, making unannounced calls on pubs and clubs, and during searches on vehicles, buildings and open spaces since his training 18 months ago.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with PC Barber and PD Leo. Credit: UK Parliament/ Jessica Taylor

Sir Lindsay heard about the three-year-old pooch’s success after he was promoted from family pet to British Transport Police dog.

Leo and PC Barber have now become known as drugs crime fighters in Warrington where they are based.

PC Barber, who was named the force's police officer of the year in 2017, said: "Leo is pretty amazing really – if someone has drugs on them, he can spot them a mile off – he has become the perfect deterrent."

Sir Lindsay was overjoyed to meet Leo, who works with British Transport Police. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The pair were training in London when they dropped by to see Sir Lindsay, who is a big animal lover.

His pets include a parrot called Boris and a 16kg tortoise called Maggie.

Sir Lindsay said: "When Kerry told me about Leo and how he had gone from being a family pet to drugs super-dog, I just had to meet him.

"He and Kerry are a credit to the police – I am not surprised drugs possession has dropped in Warrington since the two of them hit the town."

Leo took time away from his busy (and important) job to play fetch with the Speaker. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Leo was a family pet before he was donated to British Transport Police and placed with Kerry, a beat officer in Warrington, who then decided to switch roles to be a dog handler.

When he is off duty, Leo enjoys chasing Kerry’s Collie, called Sky, and Spaniel, Archie, and – like most Labradors - hoovering up food.