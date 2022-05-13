Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox.

A former soldier and triple amputee is returning to Tanzania to attempt climb one of the world's highest mountains again.

Andy Reid MBE, from St Helens, lost both his legs and an arm after stepping on a Taliban improvised bomb while out on patrol in Afghanistan 13 years ago.

He is travelling thousands of miles to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for his own charity, Standing Tall Foundation, which provides counselling and mental health support.

Andy was 22-years-old with his regiment when he first scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa, with limited preparation.

He is looking to retrace his steps on his prosthetic limbs, on the anniversary of the explosion in Afghanistan, to show what amputees can achieve.

Andy has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities who helped him over the years, including abseiling down Blackpool tower and a 600-mile tricycle ride.

The former soldier hopes his efforts can help raise £1million for the mental health charity - the most he has ever attempted to raise.

He said: "In the past I've done Mount Snowdon and it just seemed like the right thing to do - to go and climb Kilimanjaro again. I've done it before.

"Knowing mentally I can get to the top of the mountain but physically it's going to be a different challenge.

"Just to show that other guys or girls who have injuries, what can be achieved with the right mindset."

Andy sent a message to Martin Hibbert, who is taking on Kilimanjaro in June.

Manchester Arena bomb survivor Martin Hibbert is also attempting to summit Kilimanjaro in a specially adapted bike in June 2022.

The 45-year-old father was paralysed in the terror attack after an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, that saw 22 people killed and hundreds injured.

Andy has sent well wishes to Martin. He said: "Best of luck with it. I hope he gets to the top and smashes his target as well."

Andy will take on his challenge from 29 September to 16 October. You can donate here.