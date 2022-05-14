Blackpool Zoo has announced the death of its African lion, Wallace at the age of 15.

Wallace, described as "the Pride of Blackpool," underwent pre-transfer tests in anticipation of him moving while work was carried out on the zoo's Big Cat House.

The zoo says several age related health conditions were identified and all possible options were explored.

But eventually both the animal team and the veterinary experts concluded that the kindest approach was to put Wallace to sleep.

In a Facebook post, the zoo thanked people who had paid tribute to Wallace and posted pictures of him.

It wrote: "Our staff and keepers have been comforted by the outpouring of messages we have received – please continue to share your photos and memories of Wallace, we love to see them.

Wallace the lion. Credit: Blackpool Zoo

"Wallace’s massive personality was matched only by his impressive roar and he will be greatly missed."

The zoo said Wallace's legacy would live on in his son Khari, who has been moved to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo while the Big Cat House at Blackpool is being renovated.

Discussions are underway with other UK zoos to decide which lions will be joining him to create a new pride.

Khari will become the head of the group and it will return to Blackpool Zoo when the new facility is open in Spring 2023.

