Man arrested after woman dies in Rochdale car crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a car crash in Rochdale.

It happened on Halifax Road, Littleborough, at around 10:50pm on Friday night [13 May.]

The 82-year-old female driver of a Kia was pronounced dead at the scene while the front-seat passenger, a 55-year-old woman, is in hospital in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old male from the same car received minor injuries.

The 24-year-old male driver of the other car, an Audi, is being questioned in police custody.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 3464 of 13/05/2022.

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.