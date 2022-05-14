New cycling and walking routes in North West to make travel healthier

The Government's planning to spend nearly 25 million pounds on new walking and cycling schemes across the North West.

The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones, with the aim of making it easier for people to choose active and green ways of getting around. In Manchester, there will be improvements to Alan Turing Way and traffic-free city centre streets.

Liverpool will get new junctions and pedestrian crossings, cycle routes and new “liveable neighbourhoods” - high-quality public spaces that prioritise people over cars.

Delivery of the schemes will be overseen by the Government’s new executive agency, Active Travel England, led by former Olympic champion cyclist Chris Boardman.

In addition, 19 authorities - including in Liverpool, Manchester and Cheshire - will also receive a share of £1.5 million for “mini-Holland” feasibility studies, to assess how the areas could be as pedestrian and cycle-friendly as their Dutch city equivalents.

Cycle lanes in Amsterdam Credit: PA Images

Chris Boardman, who is also Transport Commissioner for Greater Manchester said, “This is all about enabling people to leave their cars at home and enjoy local journeys on foot or by bike. Active Travel England is going to make sure high-quality spaces for cycling, wheeling and walking are delivered across all parts of England, creating better streets, a happier school run and healthier, more pleasant journeys to work and the shops.”