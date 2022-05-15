Four pedestrians rushed to hospital in Radcliffe after vehicle crashes into wall

Four pedestrians have been rushed to hospital after a vehicle ploughed into a wall today.Two women have have suffered 'potentially life-changing injuries' in the crash, police said. A young female and a man were also taken to hospital, with minor injuries.The incident, reported at around 2.15pm, saw Turks Road in Radcliffe shut off by emergency services and is believed to have involved a van.Police, fire crews and paramedics scrambled to the scene and remain there this afternoon. Police say they were called to reports of a collision between a vehicle and four pedestrians, with two women, aged 41 and 54, reported to have sustained 'potentially life changing injuries' in the smash.Turks Road remains shut off between Exeter Avenue and Freshfields, with a large emergency services presence at the scene. No arrests have been made in relation to the incident. No arrests have been made.