A cyclist has suffered a 'life-threatening' head injury after being struck by a car in Manchester.It happened on Great Ancoats Street, in the city centre, shortly after 5pm on Sunday, 15 May. The road was closed and taped off.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say they have made no arrests in relation to the incident.

The cyclist was hit on Great Ancoats Street, in Manchester city centre. Credit: MEN Media

A spokesman from the force said: "At around 5:05pm this evening, Sunday 15 May 2022, police were called to a report of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Great Ancoats Street, Manchester, where the ambulance service was in attendance."One man has been taken to hospital with a head injury, his condition has been described as life-threatening at this time. No arrests have been made."Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the live chat feature of the GMP website or by contacting 0161 856 4741 and quoting incident reference 2362-150522.

