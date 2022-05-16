Police in Stockport say they are becoming 'increasingly concerned' for the whereabouts of an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing.

Officers say Anthony Lever was last seen on Hardman Street in Edgely at around 12pm on Sunday 15 May.

He is described as being being 4ft tall with an average build. He has brown, short hair and blue eyes.

In a tweet, Greater Manchester Police say he was last seen wearing a black McKenzie bubble coat, a yellow top with a PlayStation logo on, pale blue jeans and black trainers, police said in an appeal. The force also shared a picture of him on their Facebook page.

They said 'officers want to make sure he is safe and well'. Anyone with information about Anthony’s whereabouts should contact police.