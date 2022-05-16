A man has denied assaulting the former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith by putting a traffic cone on his head.

Elliot Bovill is said to have attacked the 68-year-old, who led the party between 2001 and 2003, during the Tory conference in Manchester on 4 October, 2022.

Prosecutor Sudara Weerasena told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that Sir Iain had been followed by protesters after he left his hotel with his wife and friend.

"Mr Bovill approaches Sir Iain Duncan Smith and he has a traffic cone, which he places on Sir Iain Duncan Smith’s head and then he runs off,” she said, outlining the allegation.

Bovill, who is 31 and from Manchester, appeared in the dock on Monday, 16 May, where he pleaded not guilty to a single count of assault by beating.

He faces a two-day trial alongside Radical Haslam, 28, from Manchester, and Ruth Wood, 50, from Cambridge.

They both deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause Sir Iain harassment, alarm or distress.

All three defendants were granted unconditional bail and told they will not be required to attend the next hearing in Westminster, where a trial date will be fixed.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said Sir Iain may be required to give evidence at the trial which will be held in Manchester.