Thunderstorms could bring damage to homes and flooding across the North West and the Isle of Man, as a yellow weather warning is issued by the Met Office.

The severe weather warning is set to come into force at 1pm on Monday and is expected to last until 10pm the same day.

Forecasters say heavy showers are also likely to bring some disruption, with 20mm of rain falling within a couple of hours in some places.

The Met Office say there is a slight chance of power cuts, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Meanwhile, lightning strikes could mean short term disruption to power lines and services.

