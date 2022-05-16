Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports Political Correspondent Lise McNally

A woman whose brother was fatally stabbed in a case of mistaken identity has travelled to Westminster to teach MPs how to stop someone bleeding to death.

Colin McGinty was just 21-years-old when he was attacked while walking home in Liverpool, a loss which his loved ones are determined to protect other families from.

Colin McGinty was stabbed to death in 2001.

Since his death, Colin's family have been campaigning to reduce knife violence - working with doctors from the KnifeSavers charity to warn young people about the dangers of carrying knives, and how to apply basic first aid training if someone is stabbed.

They have also spearheading the rollout of special "bleeding control kits" in youth clubs, taxis and bars across Merseyside.

Colin's sister, Laura Hughes, says the work has already helped save four people, sparing their families the "horrific" impact of losing a loved one to knife violence.

Play Brightcove video

Now, she wants to see the kits rolled out across the country.

What are bleeding control kits?

Bleeding control kits are specialised first aid kits designed to stop someone suffering a fatal amount of blood loss. They can be placed in public areas alongside defibrillators, or held in private venues such as bars or youth clubs.

The kits contain easy to follow instructions and specially prepared bandages that can help to stop someone bleeding out before paramedics arrive.

The kits contain first aid items including dressings, scissors and gloves.

"As it stands it can take an ambulance seven or eight minutes to arrived at an emergency scene. It takes a person approximately five minutes to bleed to death", Laura explains.

"This is why this campaign is so vital. Knife violence is everywhere and the victims are getting younger and younger".

A warning this video contains a demonstration on a first aid dummy, with a fake wound which you may find distressing:

Laura joined medics from the KnifeSavers campaign to teach MPs in Westminster how to use the kits.

Doctors showed politicians and their staff how simple it can be to apply enough pressure to a stab wound, to save someone's life.

Ian Byrne, who represents West Derby, plans to get one for his constituency office:

Play Brightcove video

Colin McGinty's family now hope to see the bleeding control kits rolled out more widely, in every community across the UK.

There are already dozens across Laura's constituency of Sefton Central, where she is being supported by her local MP.

Bill Esterson says he wants local authorities and Government to support the campaign, saying: "Laura has done a brilliant job in developing this in the Liverpool City Region.

"My constituents benefit from it, and I want everybody to have that opportunity to have access to a bleeding control kit that could save their life".

Play Brightcove video

READ MORE:

More information on the KnifeSavers organisation can be found here.