A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Liverpool.

Police were called to Newsham Drive in Tuebrook on Sunday 15 May at around 6:50pm, after receiving a report of a disturbance inside a house.

Emergency services attended, but a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death. The man's next of kin have been informed.A 56-year-old man from Tuebrook was arrested by officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody where he will be questioned by detectives. An investigation has been launched and officers are at the scene while extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries are carried out.

A man is in custody being questioned by detectives. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Catherine Cox said: "Our thoughts first and foremost are with the victim's family this evening."His death will of course have come as huge shock to them, as well as the wider Tuebrook community."We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened."While we have already made an arrest, our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward so that those responsible can be brought to justice."If you were in the area of Newsham Drive at around 6.50pm this evening and witnessed anything or anyone suspicious, then please get in touch. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries."

Can you help?Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with reference 991 of 15 May.You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.