A nine-year-old schoolboy is fighting for his life after being knocked off his bike in Prescot.

The child was rushed to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, in Liverpool, after the crash which happened on Sunday, 15 May, just before 5:50pm on Lathum Close.

Police say the driver of the car involved, a Ford Fiesta, drove the boy home but the nine-year-old was later taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury.

He is said to be critical condition.

Merseyside Police say the driver of the car is helping with their enquiries but ask anyone with information to get in touch.Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter or Facebook Merseyside Police CC quoting reference 910 of 15 May.You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.