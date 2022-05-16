Stockport County fans are celebrating after their team's return to the Football League for the first time in 11 years.

A 2-0 win over Halifax Town was enough to secure the National League title for the Hatters - and promotion to League Two.

Dave Challinor's men knew a point would be enough on the final day and a crowd of 10,307 filled Edgeley Park to try to inspire a second key home victory of the week.

Any nerves inside the ground before kick-off were quickly dispelled when the deadlock was broken in the 10th-minute.

The hosts looked for a second goal at the beginning of the second half and it arrived in the 54th minute.

With news filtering through of second-placed Wrexham also trailing at Dagenham, Stockport were home and dry and the party could start early.

Despite two brief stoppages in the latter stages, the full-time whistle was greeted with a pitch invasion as the Hatters' fans celebrated returning to the Football League for the first time in 11 years.