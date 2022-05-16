Stockport County promoted to Football League for first time in eleven years
Stockport County fans are celebrating after their team's return to the Football League for the first time in 11 years.
A 2-0 win over Halifax Town was enough to secure the National League title for the Hatters - and promotion to League Two.
Dave Challinor's men knew a point would be enough on the final day and a crowd of 10,307 filled Edgeley Park to try to inspire a second key home victory of the week.
Any nerves inside the ground before kick-off were quickly dispelled when the deadlock was broken in the 10th-minute.
The hosts looked for a second goal at the beginning of the second half and it arrived in the 54th minute.
With news filtering through of second-placed Wrexham also trailing at Dagenham, Stockport were home and dry and the party could start early.
Despite two brief stoppages in the latter stages, the full-time whistle was greeted with a pitch invasion as the Hatters' fans celebrated returning to the Football League for the first time in 11 years.