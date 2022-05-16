Play Brightcove video

It's a walking tour with a difference. It's not just about showing off Manchester's famous monuments, but about helping those who have fled war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainian refugees are being given a free walking tour of Manchester in a bid to help them settle into their new home city.

Ukrainian journalist Maria Romanenko and guide Meghan Marie Griffith, of Free Manchester Walking Tours, organised the tour for recent arrivals to the North West, sharing with them the tourist sights of Manchester.

The refugees were shown some of the highlights of the city including the stories of Alan Turing, the Hacienda, and the city’s rapid evolution.

“We were experimenting a bit,” said Ms Romanenko, who was translating the tour into Ukrainian, “I don’t think this has been done before in the UK, or certainly in Manchester.

Maria Romanenko understands only too well what these refugees are feeling, as she fled Ukraine herself when Russia invaded her country.

She wants to make sure her countrywomen are welcomed as she was:

"Until you're actually there, and experienced it first hand, you can't really grasp the full horror of wha's going on so I think it's important for me to do this because I can hopefully help people who are less fortunate than me, in terms of they don't have anybody here."

Julia escaped her hometown near Bucha, a town some of the most brutal acts of this conflict. Her family is still there but with a PHD in economics, she's hoping for a job and a new life here and is keen to get to know the place she now calls home

"its very nice to know about Manchester, the city I choose."

“Two people had a friend in common but they had never met before, and it turned out that they have something they can talk about.

“It was a great way for Ukrainians to meet each other so they don’t get too lonely when they get to what for most people is a completely new country.”

And whilst getting to know the city, they're also getting to know each other

20 year old Anna is here with her host family. Her host Michael Sandler told ITV Granada that "It's very important for her to know she's not alone and that there's other people in the same situation."

Soon she meets Daria - she's the same age - she arrived from Kiev just the day before.

Two Ukrainian boys met each other for the first time on the tour and are now friends Credit: ITV

Maria hopes their efforts will lead to more organised action from authorities to help refugees find their feet.

“There are people willing to give up their time,” Ms Romanenko said, “but they don’t know how, they’ve never been approached by the Government.”

The tour has drawn the attention of those in a position to help further: “Somebody from Manchester City Council turned up before to start just to chat to me, we are going to have a meeting at some point.

“It’s small steps like this, but hopefully it will lead to better engagement with Ukrainians and more effort from the local government to help them settle in.”