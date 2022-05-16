Stockport County have announced an open-top bus parade to celebrate their return to the Football League after an 11-year absence.

Dave Challinor’s side secured promotion and the National League title with a 2-0 win over Halifax Town on Sunday, 16 May.

The club hope to give fans and players the opportunity to mark the historic moment by showcasing the trophy through the streets of Stockport before returning to Edgeley Park.

A map of the parade route. Credit: Stockport County

Where and when will Stockport County's victory parade take place?

Before 4:30pm: The players and management team will first attend a private civic ceremony at Stockport Town Hall.

4:30pm: The players and team will board an open-top bus to begin the parade.

The bus will then make its way down Greek Street and onto Mercian Way before turning onto Hardcastle Road.

4:50pm: The open-top bus is expected to arrive at Edgeley road. The club ask all fans to line the streets to celebrate the "heroes".

Stockport County lift the league trophy after the match at the Edgeley Park. Credit: PA images

5:45pm: Stockport County invite supporters to join them inside the ground for the last time this season for a trophy presentation.

Once all supporters are safely inside the ground, players and staff are invited out to lift the trophy in front of the Cheadle End.

At approximately 7pm: The players will be presented with the 2021/22 end of season awards, before leaving the pitch.

Do I need to pay?

The club ask fans who are planning to go inside Edgeley Park to watch the raising of the trophy to purchase tickets for a nominal fee of £1.

All proceeds will go towards the County Community Trust.

Paddy Madden celebrates with Stockport County fans after historic promotion. Credit: PA images

Where can I purchase a ticket for the presentation event?

You can buy a ticket for Stockport County's presentation event at Edgeley Park here.

The ticket office will not be taking bookings over the phone, and tickets can only be purchased online or from the ticket office from 12pm on Monday.

Will there be food and drinks?

Turnstiles will be open from 4:30pm and kiosks will only be selling drinks on the day - there will be no food offerings.