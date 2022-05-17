Play Brightcove video

These days you can really tell when a music act has reached legendary status when they appear on the bill at the Lytham Festival.

After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year it is back bigger and better than ever with ten nights of entertainment on the Fylde coast.

This year they include Diana Ross, Snow Patrol, The Strokes, Tears for Fears, Duran Duran and Alison Moyet to name just a few. Plus theres more north west acts than ever before with the likes of Simply red, Lisa Stansfield and the Charlatans all joining the festival this summer.

And the Festival brings a great North West favourite back to us - Elbow from Bury.

They've been together for 25 years now but - but this is their FIRST time at Lytham festival this summer.

Our entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore caught up with frontman Guy Garvey so does it feel like they've been together for 25 years?

Guy Garvey, frontman of Elbow, talks to Caroline Whitmore about playing the Lytham Festival Credit: ITV News

"It doesn't feel that long no" Guy ponders, "I mean, in other ways, of course, it feels like a long time. When we got together to make the last record, we'd not seen each other for ages because of the pandemic."

"And we all sat down ready to record together and everybody pulled out their bifocals" He laughs.

Caroline asks "So it's Elbow's first time at the iconic lytham festival are you looking forward to playing there?"

"Yeah, it's going to be great. I mean, we're playing on the seafront pretty much as the sun goes down. It's going to be a romantic do family in Lytham. My cousin Tracey lives there so I have family in the town. " He laughs.

"One day like this ' your orchestral ballard is instantly recognisable - as soon as the violin starts playing isn't it?"

"It really is" - he laughs, "It's a song that on a weekly basis, all the members of Elbow get somebody come up and say that they got married to that song"

"Ah but do people get divorced to your track 'Grounds for divorce?" Caroline interjects.

"Well it is very popular with people in their early fifties- so maybe!!"

Elbow's most recent album, 'Flying Dream 1' has a real North West feel to it and takes them back to their roots. "Yeah it's a love song to the north, to Prestwich, where I lived for many years and went to school."

"I mention Burnley and Nelson and Colne" he recalls "I used to go to my grandmother's in Colne on a Sunday. On the inside of the van sleeve is a black and white photo of 'The classic' in Bury because it is so Northwest centric.

Five years ago Guy starred in 'Car Share' alongside fellow northerner Peter Kay but does he have any more acting parts in the pipeline?

"No, no" He laughs " I married an actress and my brother's an actor. They were both like, get off my land. I only did that for Peter. You know? And I'd do anything for Peter. I love him he's the best "

As Elbow are used to creating crowd pleasing anthems could Eurovision be calling next year?

"Ha ha never say never" Guys laughs, " I couldn't though I'm too much of a fan- and I think this is sacrilege but I honesty think Graham Norton is better at it than Terry Wogan- I sit there on my sofa watching it."

Well we can't wait to see you on the line up at Lytham

"Yeah it's going to be great. So it's going to be lots of northern crooning, charm and happiness!"

Elbow are on the line up in Lytham on Thursday 7th July.