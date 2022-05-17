This is the emotional moment a huge Stockport County fan met his heroes after their historic return to the football league.

The supporter, known as Sid, was overwhelmed with emotion after meeting manager Dave Challinor and Paddy Madden at Edgeley Park as they stepped off the parade bus on Monday evening. Our cameras were there to capture the special moment.

Stockport County celebrated their promotion with an open-top bus parade, after an 11-year absence from the league.

Dave Challinor’s side secured a first place finished, and the National League title, with a 2-0 win over Halifax Town on Sunday, 16 May.

Stockport's players celebrate their promotion on the pitch at the weekend Credit: PA Images

Thousands turned out to watch as players and bosses showcased the trophy through the streets of Stockport from an open-top bus, before heading to their stadium.

Fans were waiting at Edgeley Park for their arrival including one fan who appeared to be the most emotional.