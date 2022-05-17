The family of a three-year-old boy who died after being attacked by a dog have paid tribute to him, saying he was loved by all who knew him.

Daniel John Twigg died on Sunday in Milnrow.

A 48-year-old man arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 is being questioned by police.

In a statement released by police, Daniel's family said: "Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him.

"He loved Paw Patrol and playing with his brother and sister, he also loved being around animals - especially his pony, Splash.

"He brought us many laughs and was a comical character. He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics.

"Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all. On behalf of our family, we ask people to respect our privacy."