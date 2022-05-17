Five people have been hurt in a flat explosion in Skelmersdale.

Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to a property in Tanfields shortly after 6pm on Tuesday (17 May).

Members of the public have been told to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.

Three people were taken to hospital as a precaution but nobody is believed to be seriously injured.

Lancashire Council, the fire service and police are working together to assess the damage and see how many properties need to be evacuated.

Five people were treated by paramedics after the explosion Credit: Liverpool Echo

One eyewitness who lives behind the flats said they heard a "loud bang" that "shook the windows" at around 6pm.

They said: “I was just sat in my house when I heard this loud bang, it shook the windows."I didn’t think anything of it and then I started hearing sirens and a helicopter. I looked out my window and saw loads of blue lights flashing.

"I went out the back of my house and saw the back wall of the flats had exploded. Then police started taping off the road.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Four fire engines from Skelmersdale, Ormskirk and Bamber Bridge have been called to an explosion in a property on Tanfields, Skelmersdale.

"We are working with Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service to make the scene safe and treat five people who have been affected by the explosion.

"Please keep clear of the area whilst the emergency services deal with the incident."