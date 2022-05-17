A football match has raised tens of thousands of pounds to support charities that were set up in honour of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

The MCR Remembers team announced on Twitter that they had raised £82,492, which will be split equally between five charities.

It comes as the fifth anniversary of the terrorist attack which claimed the lives of 22 people approaches.

The Chloe & Liam Together Forever Trust - which was set up in memory of the teenage couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry - helps people living in North East England to pursue careers in sport and performance.

The Remembering Nell Foundation, that was founded in memory of 14-year-old schoolgirl Nell Jones from Cheshire, will use the money to support projects that support the wellbeing of young people in the North West.

The Megan Hurley Foundation, in memory of 15-year-old Megan Hurley from Liverpool, aims to provide initial short-term help and support to self-employed families who are unable to attend work due to the sudden and unexpected loss of a child.

Liv's Trust, which was founded in memory of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell Hardy by her grandfather Steve Goodman, helps under 25s get help to receive education in music and dance.

The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust, which was founded in memory of 14-year-old Eilidh MacLeod, will also help advance the musical education for children and young people within rural areas, working with small charities, educational bodies and community groups across the UK.

The Trust also fundraises to build and maintain a permanent memorial to Eilidh and the other victims of the attack on the Isle of Barra in Scotland, where Eilidh was born.

The team sheets for the game in April were made up of the likes of Paddy McGuinness, Jason Manford, Wes Brown and Matt Le Tissier.

The match was organised by former police officer Aaron Lee, who was one of the first on the scene during the attack in 2017, and is still in close contact with many of the affected families.