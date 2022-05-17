A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Lancashire.

Sarah Ashcroft, 43, was found unresponsive in her home in Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, Preston just before 2pm on Sunday, 15 May.

Lancashire Police said her death is being treated as unexplained, and that a post-mortem examination has been unable to determine a definitive cause of death.

A 44-year-old man from Preston has been arrested and remains in custody. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates of the Major Investigation Team said: "I would appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information that would assist our enquiry to please come forward and contact us.

"Even if you think the information you have is unimportant please do come and speak to us as it could help us understand what has happened and help provide answers for Sarah’s family."