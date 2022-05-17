A man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who died after an assault at an internet cafe.

Michael Toohey died just before 6pm on 16 April after he was attacked on London Road in Liverpool city centre.

A post mortem confirmed the 18-year-old died from multiple injuries.

Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, was arrested on Monday, 16 May, and later charged with murder.

Credit: Liverpool Echo

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 17 May.

A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was also arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been conditionally bailed.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old woman from Fazakerley in north Liverpool remains on bail following her arrest last month on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Merseyside Police is urging anyone with information to contact the force, calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with the reference number 22000261976.