A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy who was 'attacked by a dog' in Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the boy, who has been identified as Daniel John Twigg, was outdoors with a "number of dogs prior to being found with serious injuries".

Officers were called at around 1:15pm on Sunday, 15 May after being contacted by the ambulance service on Carr Lane, Milnrow.

Three-year-old Daniel was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police tape off the scene of a fatal 'dog attack' in Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

Several dogs were seized by police and one Cane Corso, a legal breed of dog in the UK, was humanely destroyed, police say. Enquiries in relation to the dogs are ongoing.

A 48-year-old man handed himself into the police, who was then arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous contact.

Signs outside of the property where Daniel John Twigg was 'attacked by dogs'. Credit: ITV News

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “I send my condolences to Daniel’s loved ones.

"This is a heart-breaking time for them, specially trained colleagues are supporting them.“Though a man is in custody, our investigation is very much ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and ensure any criminal offences in relation to Sunday’s incident are identified and prosecutions sought.“Meanwhile, officers are also reviewing other incidents of note."

A man, 48, has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. Credit: MEN Media

She continued: "Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch has referred the incident for review by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“We understand that this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded.”

Anyone with information is asked to share it via 0161 856 7386 quoting Operation Guernsey or https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22P28-PO1.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.