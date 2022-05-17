A woman has been found guilty of murdering her one-year-old foster son Leiland-James Corkill.

Laura Castle, 38, was found guilty at Preston Crown Court of killing the baby who died of "catastrophic head injuries."

Leiland-James was placed with Castle and her husband Scott Castle, 35, by authorities less than five months before his death.

Mrs Castle had previously told doctors, police and her family that the youngster died from a tragic accident when he fell off a sofa at her home in Barrow, while her husband, a night shift worker, was asleep.

However, hospital medics raised concerns as the extent of his injuries did not match her account.

Castle also lied in her prepared defence case statement before she eventually changed her plea the day before and conceded she had shaken Leiland-James after he would not stop crying and screaming.

She said she lied because she was “ashamed” and “terrified of the consequences of her actions”.

Medical experts said the degree of force required to cause the baby's injuries would have been “severe” and likely to be a combination of shaking and an impact with a solid surface.

Prosecutor Michael Brady QC said it was the Crown’s case she killed the boy as she lost her temper and suggested she hit the back of his head against a piece of furniture.

Preston Crown Court

Former care worker Laura Castle denied intending to kill Leiland-James or seriously harm him but jurors took just two-and-half hours to convict her of murder.

She was also convicted of child cruelty.

Scott Castle, a machinist at defence firm BAE Systems, was found not guilty of allowing Leiland-James’ death. He was also cleared of child cruelty.

He said he never had any concerns that anything bad was going to happen with the boy and he trusted his wife.

The couple had been selected by an adoption panel following an application process overseen by Cumbria Children’s Services Department.

Concerns were raised in November 2020, months before Leiland-Jame's death, that Mrs Castle had said she did not love the baby and was struggling to bond with him.

The Castles were told by a senior social worker she would not support any application to formally adopt Leiland-James.

The possibility of removing the one-year-old from their care was suggested, but Laura Castle said her family loved him so he was “not going anywhere”.

Concerns remained about the lack of emotional bond and a review by social services was set to take place in the new year, a court heard.

Police found text messages between the married couple which were derogatory towards Leiland-James.

Laura Castle text her husband that the baby was a “proper n** head”, “s*** bag” and “top t***”, while her husband said he was a “d*** baby”, “fat s***” and “toss bag”.

Castle said the texts were her “sense of humour” and should not be taken literally.

Mr Castle said he was “ashamed” at sending the messages but he did not mean malice and was trying to sympathise with his wife.

On several occasions she said she had “leathered” Leiland-James, although she told the jury that only "meant smacking."

Joanne Close, Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS North West said: “This has been an incredibly sad case involving the death of 13 month old Leiland-James Corkill.

“His birth mother believed he would be safe and have a good life.

"His foster parents cared for and loved him for eight months; describing him as a beautiful little boy with the most contagious laugh.

"But his life was cruelly cut short by the actions of Laura Castle; she was self-centred, abusive and violent and unfit to provide a home to this vulnerable child."