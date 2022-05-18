Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta has apologised after homophobic comments he posted a decade ago resurfaced.

It comes after his team mate Jake Daniels become the first professional footballer to come out since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

In a post on twitter, the 26-year-old called his former remarks offensive and completely inappropriate.

He said: "‘Today, social media posts I made in 2012 and 2013 have been highlighted."

"I want to wholeheartedly apologise for the offensive and completely inappropriate language I used, and for the sentiments I expressed."

"As a footballer, and in the years spent in work, before I became a professional player, I’ve been fortunate to have worked with a wide and diverse range of people. Throughout this period, I have developed and grown as a person."

"Yesterday, I was proud of Jake and all involved at Blackpool FC for what is a hugely positive moment for football as a whole."

"I am embarrassed by the comments I made as a 17-year-old, nearly a decade ago, which do not in any way reflect the values I hold now or the beliefs I have as a person or as a team-mate."

"Football needs to be a place where everyone can feel free to be true to themselves, and I am upset that the comments I previously made suggest otherwise."

"I take full responsibility for these posts, and I am sorry."

The posts in question were deleted on Tuesday evening.