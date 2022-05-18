The family of "wonderful mother" who was found dead at her home in Preston have paid tribute to her life.

Sarah Ashcroft, also known as Sarah Graham, was found on Sharoe Green Lane on Sunday, 15 May, after police were called to reports of an unresponsive woman.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been conducted and the cause of the 43-year-old's death is inconclusive at this stage.

Police, who are treating her death as "unexplained", say further work is being done to try to establish how the mother died.

A man, 44, from Preston, was arrested on suspicion of murder but he has since been bailed while police investigate further.

Sarah’s family have paid tribute to her life. In a statement, they said: "My Mum, Sarah Ashcroft, was a wonderful mother, daughter and sister.

"She has brought so much love and light into my life, and others' lives, since the day I was born, and continues to even now.

"She will be so dearly missed. We ask that people please respect our family's privacy at this time."

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I would continue to appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday, or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information which could assist or enquiry to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 917 of May 15, 2022.