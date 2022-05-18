Manchester City have announced that midfielder Jill Scott is to leave the club in the summer after eight-and-a-half-years.

Scott will move "onto pastures new", with her set to leave City at the end of June when her current contract ends.

The England international midfielder moved to Manchester in late 2013 from Evertonand made 194 appearances for City in all competitions.

The 35-year-old, who is currently on loan to Aston Villa, played an integral part in the team's eight trophy successes during that time, including three Women's FA Cups.

Scott will be officially honoured for her contributions to the football club at a home game next season.

Jill Scott has played for City for eight-and-a-half-years. Credit: PA

Speaking about her departure, Scott said: "In a way, I never thought I'd be here sayinggoodbye to Manchester City, but all good things come to an end eventually and I’ve had somany amazing memories along the way.

"I’ve had some great opportunities over the last couple of seasons too with my loan spells,but I’ve always missed everyone here and that will definitely be the case again this summer.

"Looking back at what we've achieved in that time in terms of trophies and generally as ateam, I can’t really believe it. I’m forever grateful that I’ve been surrounded by such talented players and coaching staff who have enabled me to develop and grow as a player.

"I’d like to say a massive thank you to our supporters too – they’ve just been incredible,especially for me personally, and I feel as though we’ve built a special relationship over theyears.

"I'm sure we’ll stay in touch wherever my next step takes me and they know, as with somany people at City, that they’re always welcome for a coffee!"

Jill Scott signing for City in 2013. Credit: PA

Omar Berrada, Chief Football Operations Manager at Manchester City, said: "It has been anabsolute pleasure to have had Jill, a player who has done so much for the women’s game as a whole, here at Manchester City for the past eight seasons.

She has played a hugely influential part in our women’s team’s various successes duringthat time, but has also endeared herself to everybody at the Club as well – she is one offootball’s finest characters and we’re incredibly proud to have had her represent us for such a length of time.

"Jill has firmly written her name into our history books for what she has achieved while atCity and on behalf of everybody here, we’d like to wish her all the best in the future,wherever her next step in the game may take her."