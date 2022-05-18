Play Brightcove video

It is no surprise to see Billy Hogan beaming with smiles at the Liverpool Football Club Foundation event celebrating a £1 million boost to the club's charity.

In fact, in the 10 years that the chief executive has been with the club things have never been so good - both on and off the pitch.

Already this season Jurgen Klopp and his team have done a trophy double winning the FA Cup and League Cup, the Premier League title race is going down to the last game of the league season and there is also a Champions League Final with Real Madrid in Paris to look forward to.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lifts the FA Cup after FA Cup Final Credit: Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto/PA Images

He says: "This has been an unbelievable season obviously but not just this season the last several years have been incredible when you think we'll be in our third Champions League Final in five years.

"Huge credit to Jurgen and the team and the football operations team as well that's helped to build this team.

"Over the course of a decade it doesn't just happen immediately there's been a lot of work that's gone in not just on the pitch but off the pitch.

"Couldn't be happier obviously with the ways things are going but prouder to work for such a great football club."

Hogan joined club legend Phil Thompson and children from All Saints Catholic Primary School at the Anfield Sports and Community centre to celebrate more success.

The recent legends match at Anfield between Liverpool and Barcelona has raised £1 million for the LFC Foundation.

That money will go to help continue the charity's good work in the local community while donations will also be made to Forever Reds and The Owen McVeigh Foundation.

LFC Foundation Chief Executive Matt Parish says: "That's our biggest single fundraiser and we use that to support and develop programmes.

"A great example are the kids you see to day as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

"We deliver that for free in all the primary schools in L4, 5 and 6. But then we also use some of the funding from the Legends game to fund primary schools in and around Kirkby so we cover the areas where the stadium and training ground is."

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes it's only right the club gives back to the local community.

He says: "The club is massive in the local area, it's probably the biggest employer in the Anfield area so it's important that they give something back and be seen to do it.

"I think it's lovely and it's going as far as where the training ground and academy is, which is Kirkby which of course is very close to me."