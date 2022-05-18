The family of a woman found dead at an address in Preston say she was a "wonderful mother, daughter and sister".

Sarah Ashcroft, also known as Sarah Graham, was found at her home on Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood, at shortly before 2pm on Sunday May 15 after Lancashire Police were called to reports a woman had been found unresponsive inside an address.

A Home Office post-mortem examination has been conducted and the cause of death is inconclusive at this stage. Further work is being done to try and establish how Sarah, 43 died.

A 44-year-old man from Preston arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Sarah's daughter has released a tribute which says "My Mum, Sarah Ashcroft, was a wonderful mother, daughter and sister.

"She has brought so much love and light into my life, and others' lives, since the day I was born, and continues to even now.

"She will be so dearly missed. We ask that people please respect our family's privacy at this time."

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police's Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family at this time and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers.

“The man we arrested has been released on police bail to allow us to carry out further enquiries and our investigation is very much ongoing as we try to piece together the circumstances around Sarah’s death.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who either saw anything suspicious in the area around the address on Saturday or Sunday, or anyone who knows Sarah and could have information which could assist our enquiry to come forward and contact us.

“Please do come and speak to us even if you don’t think the information you have is important as it could help us understand what has happened and help provide answers for Sarah’s family.”

Can you help?

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting log 917 of May 15, 2022.